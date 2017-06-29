BRIEF-Ciena commences exchange offer for its 2018 convertible notes to add cash settlement conversion options
* Ciena commences exchange offer for its 2018 convertible notes to add cash settlement conversion options
June 28 Dialog Semiconductor Plc:
* Dialog Semiconductor Plc says announced that Dialog Semiconductor is investing an additional $15 million in Energous Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ciena commences exchange offer for its 2018 convertible notes to add cash settlement conversion options
* Hecla withdraws proposed offering of senior notes and terminates concurrent tender offer
* Says gary cohn appointed independent director Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: