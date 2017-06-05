BRIEF-NextGen Gaming launches 21 slots games with PokerStars NJ
* Has launched 21 slots games with PokerStars NJ, an Amaya Inc brand
June 5 Diamcor Mining Inc:
* Diamcor announces private placement
* Diamcor Mining Inc- proceeds from offering will be used to strengthen company's balance sheet through reduction of its remaining debt facilities
* Diamcor Mining Inc - intends to complete a non-brokered private placement financing of up to 3.5 million at a price of cdn$0.85 per unit
* Says new seasonal service will operate twice weekly from June 22 to October 16, 2017
* Enel Green Power North America (EGPNA) agrees to buy whole of U.S.- based EnerNOC for about $250 million