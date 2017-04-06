BRIEF-BB&T increases prime lending rate to 4.25 pct from 4.00 pct
* bb&t corp says it is increasing its prime lending rate to 4.25 percent from 4.00 percent, effective immediately Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 6 Diamond Bank Plc:
* Says diamond bank is unable to release its 2016 audited financial statements by March 31, 2017, as required by nse rules
* Says the bank is optimistic that the accounts will be made available on or before April 30, 2017 Source: bit.ly/2o0CDrE Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
* bb&t corp says it is increasing its prime lending rate to 4.25 percent from 4.00 percent, effective immediately Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 14 Avon Products Inc Chief Executive Sheri McCoy is expected to step down, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.
* Entered into an agreement to acquire a capesize bulk carrier built in 2010 at STX in Korea at price of $28.85 million