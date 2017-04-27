April 27 Diamond Dining Co Ltd:

* Says it will purchase 657,000 shares of Commercial Art Inc, which has been engaged in the food store and bridal facility operation in Tokyo, Japan, for 1,810 million yen in all

* Diamond Dining will hold 100 percent stake in Commercial Art, up from 0

* Effective date June 1

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/XWcx3k

