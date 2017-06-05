June 5 Diamond Dining Co Ltd:

* Says it will offer an off-floor distribution of 250,000 shares on Tokyo Stock Exchange from June 12 to June 16

* Offering price will be determined based on the closing share price of the day before the distribution

* Says the limitation for purchase the distribution is up to 500 shares for each customer

