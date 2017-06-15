UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
June 15 Diamond Dining Co Ltd
* Says it will offer an off-floor distribution of 250,000 shares of its stock at the price of 2,344 yen per share, on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, on June 16
* Says the limitation for distribution is up to 500 shares for each customer
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/ngdCnW
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources