* Has reached an agreement to acquire 49.99 pct interest in its agency business, kirkwood diamond canada

* Diamond Estates Wines & Spirit Inc says company will pay $4.4 million to complete acquisition

* Kirkwood Diamond Canada is currently owned by diamond estates' joint venture partner, Kirkwood Brands Ltd

* Company will pay $4.4 million to complete acquisition