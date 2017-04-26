BRIEF-UPDC Real Estate reports FY pre-tax profit 1.5 mln naira
* FY ended Dec 2016 net income 1.8 million naira versus 3.35 million naira year ago
April 26 Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc -
* Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc reports results for first quarter 2017
* Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc qtrly revenue $35.1 million, up 15 percent
* Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc qtrly earnings per share $3.71
* Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc - assets under management as of march 31, 2017 $20.33 billion versus $17.39 billion as of march 31, 2016
* Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc - qtrly non-gaap earnings per share $3.20 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* FY ended Dec 2016 net income 1.8 million naira versus 3.35 million naira year ago
PARIS, June 15 Societe Generale's car leasing arm priced its stock market listing near the lower end of its target range on Thursday, raising 1.2 billion euros in France's biggest initial public offering in more than 18 months.
WASHINGTON, June 15 The U.S. Senate voted overwhelmingly on Thursday for legislation to impose new sanctions on Iran and Russia, and force President Donald Trump to get Congress' approval before easing any existing sanctions on Russia.