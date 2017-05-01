BRIEF-Elanor Retail Property Fund updates on acquisition of Gladstone Square Shopping Centre
* exchanged contracts to acquire Gladstone Square Shopping Centre for $31.5 million
May 1 Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc
* Diamond Offshore announces first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.17
* As of March 31, 2017, company's total contracted backlog was $3.2 billion, which represents 23 rig years of work
* Qtrly total revenues $ 374.2 million versus $ 470.5 million
* During quarter, company executed new contracts for Ocean Monarch in Australia, first of which is scheduled to commence in late Q1 of 2018
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.12, revenue view $363.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 15 Two former partners at hedge funds Corvex Management LP and Trian Management LP are winding down the fund they launched late last year, after making just a few investments.
WELLINGTON, June 15 New Zealand's economy grew less than expected in the first quarter of 2017 after the first fall in construction output in two years, suggesting the economy could be poised for softer growth but with the housing market staying uncomfortably tight.