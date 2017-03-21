March 21 Diamond Trust Bank Kenya Ltd:

* FY ended Dec 2016 group total interest income 33.81 billion shillings versus 25.83 billion shillings year ago

* FY group profit before tax 10.99 billion shillings versus 9.57 billion shillings year ago

* Directors will recommend payment of first and final dividend of 65% (i.e. At the rate of shs2.60 per share) for 2016