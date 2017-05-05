UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 5 Diamondrock Hospitality Co:
* Diamondrock Hospitality Company reports first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 adjusted FFO per share $0.18
* Qtrly comparable revpar was $161.89, a 1.9pct increase from comparable period of 2016
* Diamondrock Hospitality Co sees FY 2017 adjusted FFO per share $0.96 - $1.01
* Diamondrock Hospitality Co sees FY 2017 comparable revpar growth -1.0 percent to 1.0 percent
* Says expects approximately 30pct to 31pct of its full year 2017 adjusted EBITDA to be earned during Q2 of 2017
* Q1 FFO per share view $0.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY2017 FFO per share view $0.99 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources