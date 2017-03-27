March 27 DIAMYD MEDICAL AB

* 30 MONTH RESULTS FROM DIABGAD-1 SUPPORT EFFECT AFTER PARTIAL REMISSION PHASE

* SAYS TREATMENT WITH DIABETES VACCINE DIAMYD® IN COMBINATION WITH VITAMIN D AND IBUPROFEN HAS A GOOD SAFETY PROFILE AND NO SERIOUS RELATED SIDE EFFECTS