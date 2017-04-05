BRIEF-Loxo Oncology prices follow-on offering of common stock
* Says public offering of 3.15 million common shares priced at $72.00per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 5 DIAMYD MEDICAL AB:
* Q2 2016/17 NET LOSS SEK 6.4 MILLION VERSUS LOSS SEK 4.7 MILLION YEAR AGO
* Q2 2016/17 TOTAL OPERATING INCOME SEK 60,000 VERSUS SEK 290,000 YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Asx alert-bit225 phase 2 hiv-1 clinical trial update-bit.ax
* Agreed with Andrew Shine (CEO), that his notice period will now be effective 30th June 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: