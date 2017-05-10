BRIEF-Surgery Partners announces pricing of $370 mln senior note offering
* Surgery Partners Inc announces pricing of $370 million senior note offering
May 10 DIAMYD MEDICAL AB:
* CARRIES OUT RIGHTS ISSUE OF ABOUT SEK 68.8 MILLION BEFORE ISSUE COSTS AND OVER-ALLOTMENT OPTION OF SEK 20 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Infusystem's board of directors rejects 22nw Fund's unsolicited proposal as inadequate
WASHINGTON, June 19 The U.S. Supreme Court's unanimous backing on Monday of a ruling by the country's top patent court was a rare instance of agreement with a body whose decisions in that specialized area it regularly overturns.