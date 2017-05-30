May 30 DIAMYD MEDICAL AB:

* PRESS RELEASE - DIAMYD MEDICAL'S RIGHTS ISSUE OVERSUBSCRIBED

* DIAMYD MEDICAL ANNOUNCED TODAY THAT COMPANY'S NEW ISSUE HAS BEEN SUBSCRIBED TO 129 %

* ‍IN TOTAL, DIAMYD MEDICAL WILL RECEIVE PROCEEDS OF SEK 88.8 MILLION BEFORE ISSUE COSTS​

* DUE TO OVERSUBSCRIPTION, BOARD HAS DECIDED TO UTILIZE AVAILABLE OVER-ALLOTMENT OF MSEK 20 IN ITS ENTIRETY THROUGH A SEPARATE DIRECT ISSUE OF 5 714 286 UNITS