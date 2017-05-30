BRIEF-Medpace Holdings says Medpace Limited Partnership entered into credit agreement
* Medpace Holdings Inc - on june 16, 2017, medpace limited partnership ( borrower) entered into a credit agreement - SEC filing
May 30 DIAMYD MEDICAL AB:
* PRESS RELEASE - DIAMYD MEDICAL'S RIGHTS ISSUE OVERSUBSCRIBED
* DIAMYD MEDICAL ANNOUNCED TODAY THAT COMPANY'S NEW ISSUE HAS BEEN SUBSCRIBED TO 129 %
* IN TOTAL, DIAMYD MEDICAL WILL RECEIVE PROCEEDS OF SEK 88.8 MILLION BEFORE ISSUE COSTS
* DUE TO OVERSUBSCRIPTION, BOARD HAS DECIDED TO UTILIZE AVAILABLE OVER-ALLOTMENT OF MSEK 20 IN ITS ENTIRETY THROUGH A SEPARATE DIRECT ISSUE OF 5 714 286 UNITS
* China Cord Blood Corporation reports financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of fiscal 2017
* Molina Healthcare to enter Mississippi medicaid managed care market