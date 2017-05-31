BRIEF-Brixton Metals to acquire mine from Pan American Silver
* Brixton Metals to acquire the past-producing hog heaven mine from pan american silver with historical estimate of 47.3 million ounces of silver
May 31 Diana Containerships Inc
* Announces the sale of a Panamax container vessel, the M/V Doukato
* Sale price of approximately $6.15 million before commissions
* Diana Containerships Inc says upon completion of aforementioned sale, Diana Containerships's fleet will consist of 11 container vessels
* Diana Containerships - signed through unit to sell to an unaffiliated third party 2002-built vessel "doukato" with delivery latest by June 16, 2017
* Enernoc enters into an agreement to be acquired by the enel group for over $300m
* Intel extends cash tender offer for all outstanding shares of Mobileye