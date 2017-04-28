April 28 Diana Containerships Inc

* Diana containerships inc. Announces time charter contract for m/v sagitta with hapag-lloyd

* Diana containerships inc- gross charter rate is us$9,500 per day; charter is expected to commence on may 12, 2017