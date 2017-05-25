SAFT ON WEALTH-As psychopath CEOs destroy value, nice ones create it: James Saft
June 21 Some enterprising manager ought to look into a Long Nice CEOs/Short Jerks hedge fund.
May 25 Diana Containerships Inc
* Diana Containerships Inc announces time charter contract for M/V Puelo with Mitsui O.S.K. Lines
* Gross charter rate is US$14,600 per day, minus a 1.25% commission paid to third parties, for a period of about 50 days
* Charter is expected to commence on June 13, 2017
* Through unit entered into time charter contract with Mitsui O.S.K. Lines ltd for one of post-panamax container vessels M/V Puelo Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 21 Some enterprising manager ought to look into a Long Nice CEOs/Short Jerks hedge fund.
* Nuvectra- effective june 19, co entered second amendment to development agreement with aleva neurotherapeutics, s.a to amend agreement dated jan 29, 2016
SAO PAULO, June 21 Itaú Unibanco Holding SA, Latin America's largest bank by assets, has decided not to make a binding offer to acquire control of Argentine lender Banco Patagonia SA.