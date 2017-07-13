FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
19 hours ago
BRIEF-Diana Containerships announces time charter contract with Maersk
July 13, 2017 / 1:40 PM / 19 hours ago

BRIEF-Diana Containerships announces time charter contract with Maersk

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 13 (Reuters) - Diana Containerships Inc

* Diana Containerships Inc announces time charter contract for M/V Puelo with Maersk and direct continuation of time charter contract for M/V Centaurus with CMA CGM

* Diana Containerships - ‍charter is expected to commence on August 2, 2017.​

* Diana Containerships - through unit entered into time charter contract with Maersk Line A/S for one of its Post-Panamax container vessels, M/V Puelo

* Diana Containerships - gross charter rate with CMA CGM, Marseille, is US$7,950 per day, minus a 3.5 percent commission paid to third parties

* Diana Containerships - CMA CGM, Marseille, charter period is expected to commence on August 23, 2017

* Diana Containerships - time charter contract for M/V Puelo for a period of minimum 8 months to maximum 18 months

* Diana-Employment of "Puelo", extension of "Centaurus" anticipated to generate about $4.45 million of gross revenue for minimum scheduled period of time charters

* Diana Containerships- for M/V Puelo, gross charter rate is US$10,600 per day for first 8 months, US$12,000 per day for balance period of time charter

* Diana Containerships - for M/V Puelo, gross charter rate in each case is minus a 5 percent commission paid to third parties Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

