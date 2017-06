May 22 Diana Containerships Inc:

* Diana Containerships Inc reports financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2017

* Diana Containerships Inc qtrly time charter revenues, net of prepaid charter revenue amortization, were $3.8 million, compared to $11.8 million in Q1 2016

* Diana containerships Inc - Q1 loss per share $0.80