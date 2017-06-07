June 7 Diana Shipping Inc
* Diana Shipping Inc. Announces an addendum to the time
charter contract for m/v sideris gs with rio tinto
* Diana Shipping- employment extension of sideris gs
anticipated to generate about $5.07 million of gross revenue for
minimum scheduled period of time charter
* Diana Shipping inc - new gross charter rate is us$13,000
per day, minus a 5% commission paid to third parties
* Diana Shipping inc - new charter period is expected to
commence on june 20, 2017
* Diana Shipping - to increase time charter rate of present
time charter contract for 1 of capesize dry bulk vessels for
period of minimum 13 months to maximum 17 months
