June 9 Diana Shipping Inc:

* Diana Shipping Inc. announces direct continuation of time charter contract for m/v Myrsini with RWE and time charter contracts for m/v Electra with Uniper, m/v Alcmene with Cargill, m/v Oceanis and m/v Triton with Ausca

* Gross charter rate is US$8,650 per day, minus a 5% commission paid, for charter contract with RWE Supply & Trading GMBH​

* Ccharter contract with RWE Supply & Trading GMBH is for a period until minimum August 31, 2018 and maximum December 31, 2018​

* Entered time charter contract with Uniper Global Commodities SE for one of its Post-Panamax dry bulk vessels, m/v Electra​

* Gross charter rate is US$8,000 per day, minus a 4.75% commission paid, for charter contract with Cargill International S.A.

* Gross charter rate is US$7,000 per day, minus a 5% commission paid, for charter contract with Ausca Shipping Limited

* Charter contract with Cargill International S.A is for a period of minimum thirteen months to about sixteen months

* Charter contract with Ausca Shipping Limited is for a period of minimum fourteen months to about seventeen months

* Gross charter rate is US$8,000 per day, minus a 4.75% commission paid, for charter contract with Uniper​

* Charter contract with Uniper is for a period of minimum thirteen months to about sixteen months​

* Gross charter rate is US$7,000 per day, minus a 5% commission paid, for charter contract with Ausca Shipping Limited for m/v Oceanis