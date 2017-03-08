EU mergers and takeovers (June 17)
BRUSSELS, June 17 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
March 8 DiaSorin SpA:
* Proposes cash dividend of 0.80 euro per share, up 23.1 pct versus 2015
* FY net profit 112.6 million euros ($118.70 million) versus 100.5 million euros a year ago
* FY revenue 569.3 million euros versus 499.2 million euros a year ago
* 2017 guidance, including unit Focus: revenues up around 11 pct at constant exchange rates (CER), compared with 2016
* 2017 guidance, including unit Focus: EBITDA up around 11 pct at CER, compared with 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9486 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
BRUSSELS, June 17 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
* Biotime says on June 15, co entered debt and note purchase agreement, share purchase and transfer agreement with HBL-Hadasit Bio-Holdings
* Biotime Inc files for possible resale of up to 4.92 million shares of co's common stock, no par value per share, by selling shareholders - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: