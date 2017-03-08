March 8 DiaSorin SpA:

* Proposes cash dividend of 0.80 euro per share, up 23.1 pct versus 2015

* FY net profit 112.6 million euros ($118.70 million) versus 100.5 million euros a year ago

* FY revenue 569.3 million euros versus 499.2 million euros a year ago

* 2017 guidance, including unit Focus: revenues up around 11 pct at constant exchange rates (CER), compared with 2016

* 2017 guidance, including unit Focus: EBITDA up around 11 pct at CER, compared with 2016