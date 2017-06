May 5 Dic Asset Ag

* Starts into the year with great quarterly result and places its fifth institutional real estate fund

* Forecast for 2017 upheld

* Q1 FFO of eur 15.8 million (Q1 2016: eur 14.5 million)

* Q1 profit for period added up to eur 7.6 million (q1 2016: eur 11.8 million)

