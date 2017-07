July 11 (Reuters) - DIC ASSET AG:

* ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF DIC ASSET AG APPROVES DIVIDEND INCREASE BY 8 PERCENT

* RAISES FFO FORECASTS FOR 2017 TO EUR 59-61 MILLION, A YEAR-ON-YEAR INCREASE BY 30 PERCENT

* RAG FOUNDATION EXPANDS ITS EQUITY STAKE IN DIC ASSET AG TO OVER 10 PERCENT