UPDATE 1-China's c.bank: We'll boost ability to adjust interest rates
* Says it will improve efficiency of lending, repos operations
July 5 DIC ASSET AG:
* DIC ASSET AG SUCCESSFULLY PLACES EUR 130 MILLION CORPORATE BOND
* COUPON WAS FIXED AT 3.25 PERCENT, AND THUS PRICED AT LOWER END OF MARKETING RANGE
* WITH PRIVATE PLACEMENT SUCCESSFULLY CONCLUDED, THERE WILL BE NO ADDITIONAL PUBLIC OFFERING OF CORPORATE BOND ON 06 JULY 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it will improve efficiency of lending, repos operations
KIEV, July 6 Ukraine's central bank kept its main interest rate unchanged at 12.5 percent on Thursday, saying it was a necessary step to keep its inflation targets for this year and next year on track.
LONDON, July 6 Bankers are working on debt financings of around €1.5bn to back a potential sale of CeramTec as private equity owner Cinven gears up to exit the German ceramics company, banking sources said on Thursday.