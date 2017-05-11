UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 11 DICK'S Sporting Goods Inc:
* Dick's sporting goods announces leadership changes
* André Hawaux announced retirement
* Lauren Hobart named President
* Says Hawaux will remain with company through Q2 of 2017
* André Hawaux is retiring from his position as Executive Vice President, Chief Operating Officer
* Keri Jones will join co on May 22, 2017 as Executive Vice President, Chief Merchant, reporting to Edward Stack
* Don Germano will re-join DICK'S on May 30, 2017 as Senior Vice President, Operations, reporting to Lauren Hobart Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources