May 11 DICK'S Sporting Goods Inc:

* Dick's sporting goods announces leadership changes

* André Hawaux announced retirement

* Lauren Hobart named President

* Says Hawaux will remain with company through Q2 of 2017

* André Hawaux is retiring from his position as Executive Vice President, Chief Operating Officer

* Keri Jones will join co on May 22, 2017 as Executive Vice President, Chief Merchant, reporting to Edward Stack

* Don Germano will re-join DICK'S on May 30, 2017 as Senior Vice President, Operations, reporting to Lauren Hobart Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: