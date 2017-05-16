UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 16 Dick's Sporting Goods Inc-
* Dick's Sporting Goods reports first quarter results
* Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.54
* Q1 earnings per share $0.52
* Q1 sales $1.8 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.84 billion
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.54 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees Q2 2017 non-gaap earnings per share $1.02 to $1.07 excluding items
* Sees Q2 2017 earnings per share $0.98 to $1.03
* Dick's Sporting Goods Inc - company has conducted a corporate reorganization to streamline its operations and reduce expense
* Dick's Sporting Goods Inc - in Q2, company expects to record a pre-tax charge of approximately $7 million for severance and other employee-related costs
* Dick's Sporting Goods Inc - consolidated same store sales are currently expected to increase approximately 2 to 3% in q2 of 2017
* Dick's Sporting Goods Inc - company expects to open 13 new dick's sporting goods stores in q2 of 2017
* Dick's Sporting Goods Inc - q1 2016 consolidated same store sales increased 0.5 percent
* Dick's Sporting Goods Inc - total inventory increased 10.0% at end of q1 of 2017 as compared to end of q1 of 2016
* Dick's Sporting Goods Inc -sees full year 2017 earnings per diluted share in range of $3.59 to 3.69
* Dick's Sporting Goods Inc sees fy 2017 non-gaap earnings per diluted share in range of $3.65 to 3.75
* Dick's Sporting Goods Inc - consolidated same store sales for fy 2017 currently expected to increase about 1 to 3% on a 52 week to 52 week comparative basis
* Dick's Sporting Goods-expects to open about 43 new dick's sporting goods stores, relocate approximately six dick's sporting goods stores in 2017
* Dick's Sporting Goods - in 2017, company anticipates capital expenditures to be approximately $350 million on a net basis and approximately $465 million on a gross basis
* Fy earnings per share view $3.73 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 earnings per share view $1.00 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Dick's Sporting Goods Inc - consolidated same store sales for q1 2017 increased 2.4 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources