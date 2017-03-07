UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
March 7 Dick's Sporting Goods Inc :
* Dick's Sporting Goods reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
* Q4 earnings per share $0.81
* Q4 sales $2.5 billion versus I/B/E/S view $2.47 billion
* Q4 earnings per share view $1.30 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees Q1 2017 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.50 to $0.55
* Sees Q1 2017 earnings per share about $0.48 to $0.53
* Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share $1.32
* Qtrly consolidated same store sales increased 5.0% compared to company's guidance of an approximate 3 to 6% increase
* Anticipates reporting earnings per diluted share of approximately $3.63 to 3.73 in 2017
* Dick's Sporting Goods Inc- Consolidated same store sales are currently expected to increase approximately 3 to 4% in Q1 of 2017
* Dick's Sporting Goods - 2017 consolidated same store sales currently expected to increase about 2% to 3% on a 52 week to 52 week comparative basis
* Dick's Sporting Goods - In 2017, co anticipates capital expenditures to be about $350 million on a net basis and about $465 million on a gross basis
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.61 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY2017 earnings per share view $3.09 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly non-GAAP earnings per share $1.32 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources