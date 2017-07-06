July 6 Diebold Nixdorf Inc

* Sees FY loss per share on GAAP basis to be $1.65-$1.45

* Diebold Nixdorf Inc says it is adjusting its full-year financial outlook for 2017

* Increases its DN2020 net savings target by $40 million to $240 million

* Diebold Nixdorf Inc says fullyear revenue is now expected to be in range of $4.7 billion to $4.8 billion

* Eps on a non-GAAP basis is now expected to be in the range $0.95-$1.15 in 2017