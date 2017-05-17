Eni wins block in Mexico shallow water oil auction
MEXICO CITY, June 19 Italy's Eni made the winning bid for the tenth shallow water oil and gas block put up for auction on Monday, Mexico's oil regulator said.
May 17 DIEBOLD NIXDORF AG:
* SAW NET SALES FALL BY 6 PERCENT TO EUR 1,225 MILLION IN H1 2016/2017
* H1 EBITDA 104 MILLION EUR VERSUS 132 MILLION EUR YEAR AGO; Q2 EBITDA 41 MILLION EUR VERSUS 64 MILLION EUR YEAR AGO
* IN Q2 NET SALES FOR THE GROUP STOOD AT EUR 605 MILLION, UP 4 PERCENT YOY
* H1 NET PROFIT 37 MILLION EUR VERSUS 63 MILLION EUR YEAR AGO; Q2 NET PROFIT 5 MILLION EUR VERSUS 25 MILLION EUR YEAR AGO Source text - bit.ly/2qqTl6L Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
MEXICO CITY, June 19 Italy's Eni made the winning bid for the tenth shallow water oil and gas block put up for auction on Monday, Mexico's oil regulator said.
* U.S. Department of defense purchased from Virtual Imaging over 100 RadPRO(1) SOLTUS 100M Mobile Digital X-ray Systems for use by U.S. Army Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Altaba Inc CEO, in letter to stockholders, says co "expects to add a fifth director in the near future" Source text: (http://bit.ly/2sPsh2C) Further company coverage: