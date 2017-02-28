Feb 28 Diebold Nixdorf Inc

* Diebold Nixdorf reaffirms 2017 guidance and provides 2020 financial targets

* Diebold Nixdorf Inc - company also expects 2017 earnings per share of approximately $(0.70) to $(0.40), or $1.40 to $1.70 on a non-GAAP basis

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $5.0 billion to $5.1 billion

* FY 2017 earnings per share view $1.58, revenue view $5.04 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Diebold Nixdorf Inc - also for 2020, Diebold Nixdorf is targeting revenue of approximately $5.5 billion

* Diebold Nixdorf -introducing its multi-year business integration and cost-savings program, named DN2020, and providing key financial targets for 2020

* Diebold Nixdorf Inc - For 2020, Diebold Nixdorf is targeting non-GAAP earnings per share of approximately $3.50

* Diebold Nixdorf Inc says associated with DN2020 program for 2020, company is targeting a net cost improvement target of $200 million