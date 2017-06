June 1 D'IETEREN SA:

* D'IETEREN GROUP'S CONSOLIDATED SALES ROSE BY 11.9% IN 1Q 2017

* MOLESKINE'S REVENUES INCREASED BY 13.8% IN Q1 2017 UNDERPINNED BY STRONG GROWTH IN RETAIL, E-COMMERCE AND WHOLESALE.

* ‍MAINTAINS ITS FULL-YEAR GUIDANCE​

* ‍EXPECTS HOWEVER A RESULT OVER FIRST SEMESTER 2017 THAT SHOULD BE MORE OR LESS EQUIVALENT TO RESULT REALIZED OVER FIRST SEMESTER 2016, AT COMPARABLE PERIMETERS​

* Q2 GROUP AIMS AT AN ADJUSTED CONSOLIDATED RESULT BEFORE TAX, THAT IS ABOUT 10% HIGHER COMPARED TO EUR 241.6 MILLION IN 2016

* ‍MOLESKINE REITERATES ITS OUTLOOK​