April 13 Difference Capital Financial Inc :

* Difference Capital announces resignation of chief financial officer

* Difference Capital Financial Inc - Victor Duong, chief financial officer, has resigned from company

* Difference Capital Financial Inc - Duong remains available to DCF on a consulting basis

* Difference Capital Financial Inc - Tom Astle, chief investment officer of DCF, will act as interim chief financial officer during this process

* Difference Capital Financial Inc - board is undertaking a review of company's resource requirements with respect to its finance department