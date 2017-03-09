UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
March 10 Differential Brands Group Inc
* Differential Brands Group reports fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016 results
* Q4 loss per share $0.37 from continuing operations
* Q4 sales $42 million
* Differential Brands Group Inc - qtrly sales increased due to addition of hudson jeans and swims brands, as well as 3% growth in robert graham
* Differential Brands Group Inc - Robert Graham recognized retail store impairments of $1.9 million for quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources