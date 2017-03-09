March 10 Differential Brands Group Inc

* Differential Brands Group reports fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016 results

* Q4 loss per share $0.37 from continuing operations

* Q4 sales $42 million

* Differential Brands Group Inc - qtrly sales increased due to addition of hudson jeans and swims brands, as well as 3% growth in robert graham

* Differential Brands Group Inc - Robert Graham recognized retail store impairments of $1.9 million for quarter