July 20 (Reuters) - Differential Brands Group Inc

* Differential Brands - On July 18, co, Tengram amended maturity date of 3.75% convertible promissory note, originally issued on July 18, 2016 to Tengram

* Differential Brands Group Inc - Pursuant to amendment, maturity date of convertible note was extended until January 18, 2018- SEC Filing Source text: [bit.ly/2vp5b1q] Further company coverage: