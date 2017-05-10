May 10 Romanian cable and internet provider DIGI
Communications N.V.
Says has been notified on Monday it is a suspect in an
anti-corruption investigation.
The subscription period of the company's initial public
offering on the Bucharest Stock Exchange ends on Wednesday.
Romanian prosecutors are investigating a former Romanian
Professional Soccer League chief on suspicion of bribe taking
and money laundering over granting DIGI Communications exclusive
television rights of some soccer matches.
Two RCS&RDS managers and a former company representative
are under investigation in the case.
Says investors who subscribed shares have the option of
withdrawing their offers by Wednesday at 1400 GMT.
At a price range of 38-56 lei per share, the IPO could be
worth between 826.3 million lei and 1.22 billion lei ($291.57
million).
($1 = 4.1842 lei)
