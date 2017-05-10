May 10 Romanian cable and internet provider DIGI Communications N.V.

* Says has been notified on Monday it is a suspect in an anti-corruption investigation.

* The subscription period of the company's initial public offering on the Bucharest Stock Exchange ends on Wednesday.

* Romanian prosecutors are investigating a former Romanian Professional Soccer League chief on suspicion of bribe taking and money laundering over granting DIGI Communications exclusive television rights of some soccer matches.

* Two RCS&RDS managers and a former company representative are under investigation in the case.

* Says investors who subscribed shares have the option of withdrawing their offers by Wednesday at 1400 GMT.

* At a price range of 38-56 lei per share, the IPO could be worth between 826.3 million lei and 1.22 billion lei ($291.57 million). ($1 = 4.1842 lei) (Reporting by Luiza Ilie)