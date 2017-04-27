April 27 Cable and internet provider DIGI Communications N.V.

* Releases prospectus for upcoming initial public offering late on Wednesday.

* Says expects share price for its upcoming IPO to range between 38 and 56 lei per share.

* Says at top share price the IPO could be worth 1.22 billion lei ($293.62 million).

* Says will sell up to 21.744.108 shares belonging to existing owners and would give the selling shareholders the possibility of selling an additional 2.174.411 shares.

* Says estimates trading on the Bucharest Stock Exchange to start around May 16.

* Citigroup and Deutsche Bank to act as global coordinators, while BT Capital Partners, BRD – Groupe Société Générale, Société Générale, Raiffeisen Bank and Wood & Company Financial Services will coordinate the subscription registry. ($1 = 4.1550 lei) (Reporting by Luiza Ilie)