April 27 Cable and internet provider DIGI
Communications N.V.
* Releases prospectus for upcoming initial public offering
late on Wednesday.
* Says expects share price for its upcoming IPO to range
between 38 and 56 lei per share.
* Says at top share price the IPO could be worth 1.22
billion lei ($293.62 million).
* Says will sell up to 21.744.108 shares belonging to
existing owners and would give the selling shareholders the
possibility of selling an additional 2.174.411 shares.
* Says estimates trading on the Bucharest Stock Exchange to
start around May 16.
* Citigroup and Deutsche Bank to act as global coordinators,
while BT Capital Partners, BRD – Groupe Société Générale,
Société Générale, Raiffeisen Bank and Wood & Company Financial
Services will coordinate the subscription registry.
($1 = 4.1550 lei)
(Reporting by Luiza Ilie)