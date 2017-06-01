June 2 Digi International Inc:

* Digi International-‍ on May 31, Co notified employees who work in offices in France of its intent to institute a restructuring plan

* Says in connection with restructuring plan, expect to incur charges of approximately $2.1 to $2.4 million

* Says ‍under plan, it expects to eliminate eight employment positions in current fiscal quarter ending June 30, 2017​

* Says most of the charges are expected to be incurred during current fiscal quarter ending June 30, 2017

* Says ‍restructuring plan for EMEA and elimination of positions in U.S. expected to result in cash savings of about $2.0 million annually​