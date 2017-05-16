May 16 DIGIA OYJ

* REG-DIGIA RENEWS ITS OPERATING MODEL: CHANGES IN MANAGEMENT AND ORGANISATION

* KRISTIINA SIMOLA (B. 1965, MSC. (ECON.)) HAS BEEN APPOINTED AS DIGIA PLC'S CFO

* SIMOLA WILL START IN HER NEW POSITION BY 17 AUGUST AT LATEST Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)