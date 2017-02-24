Apple hires two top TV executives from Sony Pictures
June 16 Apple Inc said on Friday it hired co-presidents of Sony Pictures Television, Jamie Erlicht and Zack Van Amburg, to lead its video programming efforts.
Feb 24 Digigram SA:
* Reports FY revenue of 7.5 million euros ($7.9 million) versus 7.1 million euros a year ago
* Says is confident that its operating margin will improve compared to 2015, with its new scope of activity, excluding the video business, closed at the end of 2016 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9454 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
LONDON, June 16 Britain said on Friday that no deal could be struck on exiting the European Union unless the future relationship with the bloc was taken into account.
VENICE, Italy, June 16 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) does not expect its diesel problems in the United States to have an impact on its short-term business targets, the carmaker's Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne said on Friday.