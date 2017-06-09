BRIEF-Resonant signs licensing agreement for two Quadplexers
* Resonant signs licensing agreement for two Quadplexers with a new customer
June 9 Digigram Sa:
* PHILIPPE DELACROIX, CHAIRMAN OF THE MANGEMENT BOARD, TO STEP DOWN AS OF JUNE 30 Source text: bit.ly/2sbGN5c Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Resonant signs licensing agreement for two Quadplexers with a new customer
* CenturyLink announces additional executive leadership appointments
* Says tender offer is now scheduled to expire at 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on July 20, 2017