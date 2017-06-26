BRIEF-Franchise Services Of North America announces chapter 11 bankruptcy filing
June 27 Franchise Services Of North America Inc :
June 26 Digimarc Corp:
* Digimarc announces registered direct offering of common stock
* Digimarc Corp says has entered into purchase agreement to sell 500,000 common shares in registered direct offering to certain investor at $35.55 per share
* Digimarc Corp says intends to use net proceeds from offering for working capital and other general corporate purposes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* CF Corp - co entered into equity purchase agreements in connection with rights of first offer under forward purchase agreements, dated April 18, 2016
* Allegheny Technologies - on June 21, 2017, co, units entered into a second amendment to revolving credit and security agreement - SEC filing