BRIEF-Dream Global REIT says filed and obtained receipts for a final base shelf prospectus
* Dream Global REIT says that it has filed and obtained receipts for a final base shelf prospectus dated june 15, 2017
Feb 22 Digimarc Corp-
* Digimarc reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results
* Q4 loss per share $0.57
* Q4 revenue $5.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $5.5 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.58 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Dream Global REIT says that it has filed and obtained receipts for a final base shelf prospectus dated june 15, 2017
* Photo release-Huntington Ingalls Industries awarded $3 billion to build Amphibious Assault Ship Bougainville (lha 8)
* Seanergy Maritime Holdings - on May 24, 2017, co entered up to $18.0 million term loan with Amsterdam Trade Bank N.V