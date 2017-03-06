March 6 Digimatic Group Ltd:

* Sale of Digimatic Solutions and resignation of CEO

* Announces conditional sale of two of its subsidiaries, digimatic solutions pte ltd and digimatic australia pty ltd

* Sale is in consideration of co buying back from Lim and then cancelling 30 million shares at a deemed issue price of S$0.10 per share