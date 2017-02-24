Feb 24 Digirad Corp -

* Digirad Corp reports financial results for the fourth quarter and twelve months ended Dec. 31, 2016

* Q4 revenue rose 100 percent to $31.1 million

* Q4 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $0.15

* Q4 earnings per share $0.10

* Continues to pay regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 cents per share