Brazil's Itaú drops out of bidding for Argentina's Patagonia
SAO PAULO, June 21 Itaú Unibanco Holding SA, Latin America's largest bank by assets, has decided not to make a binding offer to acquire control of Argentine lender Banco Patagonia SA.
May 25 Digital Ally Inc
* Digital Ally to acquire new intellectual property platform to address non-law enforcement markets
* Digital Ally Inc - announced signing of a letter of intent to acquire Sightdeck Intellectual Property from Imatte Inc
* Digital Ally Inc - key members of Imatte Inc., responsible for Sightdeck Development, will be joining Digital Ally's research and development team
* Digital Ally - will pay 6% of revenues generated from licensing, sale of products created from sightdeck intellectual property platform over 3 years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, June 21 Itaú Unibanco Holding SA, Latin America's largest bank by assets, has decided not to make a binding offer to acquire control of Argentine lender Banco Patagonia SA.
* WestRock to acquire assets from Island Container Corp and Combined Container Industries Llc
June 21 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Wednesday: