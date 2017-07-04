July 4 DIGITAL BROS SPA:

* PSYONIX AND 505 GAMES HAVE MUTUALLY AGREED TO TERMINATE THEIR ROCKET LEAGUE RETAIL DISTRIBUTION CONTRACT EFFECTIVE JULY 1, 2017

* FROM JULY 1 ON, PSYONIX WILL TAKE ON ALL RETAIL RESPONSIBILITIES FOR PHYSICAL COPIES OF ROCKET LEAGUE

* 505 GAMES WILL RECEIVE REVENUES RECORDED SO FAR AND WILL RECEIVE A REDUCTION ON ROYALTY CONTRACTUALLY DUE Source text: reut.rs/2sHN9ol Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)