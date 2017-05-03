May 3 Digital Bros Spa

* Says through its subsidiary 505 Games S.p.A. entered a new worldwide PC and console publishing agreement with Remedy Entertainment Ltd for a brand new game for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC, including Steam, across both digital and retail versions

* Agreement includes a payment of 45 pct royalties on net sales Source text for Eikon:

