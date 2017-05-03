UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 3 Digital Bros Spa
* Says through its subsidiary 505 Games S.p.A. entered a new worldwide PC and console publishing agreement with Remedy Entertainment Ltd for a brand new game for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC, including Steam, across both digital and retail versions
* Agreement includes a payment of 45 pct royalties on net sales Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources