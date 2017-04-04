April 4 Digital Bros SpA:

* 505 Games, subsidiary of Digital Bros, gets exclusive worldwide rights to Terraria: Otherworld

* Unit to be involved in Terraria: Otherworld both as a publisher and as a developer with Pipeworks Inc

* Pipeworks is the internal development studio of Digital Bros

* Pipeworks will complete the development of the game with a budget initially estimated at $4.8 million

* The publishing rights include the worldwide console and mobile rights for a minimum period of 5 years

* The agreement provides for the payment of royalties of 60 pct on sales of digital versions of 30 pct on sales of retail versions

* Pipeworks will benefit from 5 pct royalties of the overall Terraria: Otherworld revenues including the PC version